Sabarimla temple row LIVE updates: Violence continues in Kerala over entry of women in shrine, DYFI activist stabbed

As violence raged in Kerala on Saturday, the third day of clashes during which over 3,000 people have been arrested for their role in protests following the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple.

As the police intensified its crackdown on those indulging in violence — the total number of arrests doubled from around 1,400 on Friday to 3,000 on Saturday — the opposition hardened its stance against the government and announced the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to the state later this month.

According to PTI, governor P Sathasivam briefed Union home minister Rajnath Singh about the law and order situation in the southern state.

