Sachin Chaturvedi assumes charge as Nalanda University VC

Economist Sachin Chaturvedi has taken charge as Nalanda University (NU) vice chancellor (VC) two years after his predecessor Sunaina Singh’s extended six-year tenure ended. The university was set up in 2014 to revive the glory of ancient Nalanda as a global knowledge hub. (X)

In his address after assuming charge on Wednesday, Chaturvedi referred to the university’s guiding motto, Aano Bhadrah Kratavo Yantu Vishwatah. “This verse connects us with our eternal values. Nalanda has always embodied an open and inclusive intellectual tradition, fostering a vibrant dialogue rooted in Indian scholarship and enriched by a global outlook.”

Chaturvedi has taken over as VC when the university’s state-of-the-art campus is ready and is expected to live up to the expectations with which it was set up in 2014 to revive the glory of ancient Nalanda as a global knowledge hub.

An NU communiqué said Chaturvedi, who is an independent director on the Reserve Bank of India Board, has played a leading role in the fields of development economics, South-South cooperation, and policymaking. It added that he has authored over 22 books and brought global recognition to India’s perspective on international forums.

Chaturvedi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nalanda last year and said it brought new energy to the university’s direction. “It is a testament to the continued inspiration that Nalanda’s legacy holds, particularly in the Asian context.”

He cited his experiences in economics, international cooperation, and policy-making, and said that he views education as a powerful tool for transformation. “At Nalanda, our endeavour will be to make India’s knowledge tradition impactful and socially relevant.”

Chaturvedi called his new role a matter of pride and honour. “Contributing to the revival and growth of Nalanda is a great privilege. I look forward to working collaboratively with all, and I am confident that through our collective efforts, Nalanda will emerge as a vibrant centre of global discourse.”

In June last year, Modi inaugurated the new university campus near Rajgir close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda. The original monasteries and buildings of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara inspired the new 455-acre campus’s design and architectural elements.

Chaturvedi served as New Delhi-based think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries’ director general before assuming charge as VC. Abhay Kumar Singh, professor and dean at the university’s School of Historical Studies, had served as the interim VC since May 2023.

Sunaina Singh took over in May 2017 from an interim VC amid a change of the university’s governing board. A fresh constitution of the governing board is also due.