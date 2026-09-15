Sachin Pilot, Raja Warring detained amid protest against Punjab minister over Dalit man's 'suicide'

Police on Tuesday detained Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa amid the party's protest against finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot had said that he would take out a protest against AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheema, demanding justice for the family of the Dalit man who died because “he dared to question the minister. (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times File)

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Along with Pilot, Warring and Bajwa, several other Congress leaders were also detained during the protest over a Dalit man's alleged suicide as they were moving towards Cheema's residence in the state capital, Chandigarh. The opposition party is demanding the minister’s dismissal and a time-bound, independent investigation into the death of the Sangrur resident.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the protest began, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called upon Congress workers to join the stir seeking “justice” for the victim’s family and accountability from the AAP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the protest began, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called upon Congress workers to join the stir seeking “justice” for the victim’s family and accountability from the AAP government. {{/usCountry}}

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The September 15 protest was being seen as an early test for Pilot’s political strategy in Punjab following his appointment as state in-charge by the Congress high command, replacing Bhupesh Baghel. As the Punjab Congress grapples with internal factionalism, observers note that the Charanjit Singh Channi faction has so far remained absent from events organised by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

The case

The protest comes days after a Dalit man died allegedly by consuming poison. He had publicly questioned minister Harpal Cheema during a village programme on September 6 over the availability of drugs, particularly “chitta”, and had spoken about his son’s addiction.

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Police subsequently registered a case against the village sarpanch, her husband and other persons on charges, including abetment to suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, opposition parties are demanding that Cheema’s name be included in the FIR.

What Sachin Pilot said

Sachin Pilot had said that he would take out a protest against AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheema, demanding justice for the family of the Dalit man who died because “he dared to question the minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab”.

“I, along with the Punjab Congress leaders will be taking out a march to the residence of AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheema on September 15 in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the family of the Dalit man, who allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment because he dared to question the minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab,” Pilot wrote on X.

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“His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister. The victim’s family also alleged that they were denied dignity and respect while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation. The Congress demands nothing less than the termination of the minister and an immediate, time-bound, independent inquiry into the matter,” he wrote.