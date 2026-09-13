Dalit man’s ‘suicide’: Pilot to lead protest march to Cheema’s Chandigarh residence on Sept 15

Newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot will lead a protest march organised by the state unit to the residence of AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh on September 15, demanding the minister’s dismissal and a time-bound, independent investigation into the death of a Sangrur resident who allegedly died by suicide. Newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot will lead a protest march organised by the state unit to the residence of AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh on September 15, demanding the minister’s dismissal and a time-bound, independent investigation into the death of a Sangrur resident who allegedly died by suicide. (ANI File)

“I along with the Punjab Congress leaders will be taking out a march to the residence of AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheema on September 15 in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the family of the Dalit man, who allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment because he dared to question the minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab,” Pilot wrote on X.

“His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister. The victim’s family also alleged that they were denied dignity and respect while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation. The Congress demands nothing less than the termination of the minister and an immediate, time-bound, independent inquiry into the matter,” he wrote.

The September 15 protest will serve as an early test for Pilot’s political strategy in Punjab following his appointment as state in-charge by the Congress high command, replacing Bhupesh Baghel. As the Punjab Congress grapples with internal factionalism, observers note that the Channi faction has so far remained absent from events organised by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called upon Congress workers to join the protest seeking “justice” for the victim’s family and accountability from the AAP government.

The protest comes days after a Dalit man died allegedly by consuming poison. He had publicly questioned Cheema during a village programme on September 6 over the availability of drugs, particularly “chitta”, and had spoken about his son’s addiction.

Police subsequently registered a case against the village sarpanch, her husband and other persons on charges, including abetment to suicide and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, opposition parties are demanding inclusion of Cheema’s name in the FIR.