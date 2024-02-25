'Sad but accepting it': Ahmed Patel's daughter says no dissidence over Bharuch

Late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel on Sunday softened her stance over the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency which went to the Aam Aadmi Party in a seat-sharing deal with the Congress. A day after she said she was disheartened and apologised to the Congress cadre for not being able to keep the seat, Mumtaz on Sunday reiterated that she was definitely very sad and disappointed but she would accept the decision of the party. "I accept and respect the decision of the INDIA bloc taken keeping in mind the larger interest. They must have thought it through. Yes, we are sad but we accept the decision," Mumtaz Patel said. Mumtaz Patel said she is sad but accepts the decision of the Congress to give his father Ahmed Patel's Bharuch seat to AAP to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

On being asked whether she would campaign for AAP candidate Chaitar Vasava, Mumtaz said she would wait for direction from the party's high command. "Many people are asking how Bharuch becomes a Congress seat as BJP has been representing it since 1989. To them, I would say my father worked for Bharuch for 45 years. It is not only about the Lok Sabha constituency. It's about the development of the entire area," Mumtaz said.

Her disappointment over Congress allowing AAP to contest from Bharuch was cashed in on by the BJP leaders who took a swipe at the Congress and said the party is all about one family. The differences between Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi also surfaced in political discourse and the move (to give AAP the seat) was described as 'the revenge of the prince' by BJP leaders. Mumtaz, however, asserted her steadfast support to the Congress and posted a video. "Proud to be a steadfast advocate and fighter for Congress! Standing firm in support of our values, initiatives, and progress for all," Mumtaz wrote.

On Saturday, Mumtaz expressed her disappointment over the seat-sharing agreement and resolved that Bharuch won't let Ahmed Patel's legacy of 45 years to go in vain. "Deeply apologize to Our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance.I share your disappointment.Together, we will regroup to make @INCIndia stronger .We won’t let @ahmedpatel 45 years of Legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti," she tweeted.