‘Sad to see his party has forgotten him’: Robert Vadra slams BJP on LK Advani

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra on Friday came out in support of veteran BJP leader LK Advani and has criticised the BJP for not fielding him in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Advani, the sitting MP from Gandhinagar, has not been fielded by the party for the upcoming general elections. The party has instead, fielded BJP president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar. This will be Amit Shah’s first outing in a Lok Sabha election.

In a Facebook post, Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, posted a photograph of Advani and wrote, “The true leaders with ethics & statesmanship should be rewarded & not ignored”, an indirect reference to Advani being benched by the party this time.

Vadra’s post comes a day after the veteran leader, who had been relegated to the party’s margdarshak mandal by the high command, put out a blog post titled “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last” - his first in five years.

“The real leaders n messages - ,” Vadra wrote, referring to Advani’s blog post and added, “We should not let them wither away. It is disgraceful, if we cannot value their seniority and advice.”

“I have always respected him as a good opposition leader. Sad to see that his own party has forgotten him,” Vadra wrote in the Facebook post.

On Thursday, immediately after Advani’s blog post came out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted his praise for the veteran leader and his words.

In his tweet, PM Modi wrote that Advani’s words summed up the true essence of the BJP and that he was proud that greats like Advani had strengthened the party.

“Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it,” Modi tweeted, while sharing the link to Advani’s blog.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 12:03 IST