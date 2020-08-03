e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020, won’t allow it’: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020, won’t allow it’: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Palaniswami’s statement comes in the backdrop of opposition to the NEP 2020 in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposes Hindi and Sanskrit.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 11:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.(ANI Photo)
         

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday that he is saddened by the three-language formula adopted by the central government in the recently-announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“We are saddened by the three-language formula introduced by the central government in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Our state is already following two-language policy (of Tamil and English) for decades and there will be no changes in it,” Palaniswami said after chairing a cabinet meeting in Chennai.

“I request Prime Minister to pay heed to the unanimous demand of the people of Tamil Nadu to reconsider the three language policy and allow states to make a decision as per their own policy,” he further said.

Palaniswami’s statement comes in the backdrop of opposition to the NEP in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposes Hindi and Sanskrit.

The MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and many Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed the new education policy and want a review of the sweeping reforms it has proposed.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said on Sunday that the Centre will not impose any language on any state through NEP. Nishank posted the clarification through a tweet in Tamil while replying to former Union minister from Tamil Nadu Pon Radhakrishnan.

“I once again like to insist that the Central government will not impose any language on any state,” Nishank said.

On Saturday, the DMK chief said the policy was an attempt at alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit and vowed to fight against it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and chief ministers of other states.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy has also termed the NEP as “chaotic” and said it has several unanswered questions. He claimed that the policy has no specific and clear direction on promoting employment and has also not clarified whether the financial responsibility to implement it would fall on the state governments.

“What is relevant for northern States cannot be taken as suitable for the southern states,” Narayanasamy said.

Charging the Centre with seeking to “impose” Sanskrit through NEP, he also said it was fomenting ‘confusion’.

tags
top news
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
Patrolling protocols in works after disengagement and de-escalation on LAC
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19
Flipkart takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with Big Savings Days sale
Flipkart takes on Amazon’s Prime Day with Big Savings Days sale
When Ganguly backed a young batsman who became a match-winner for India
When Ganguly backed a young batsman who became a match-winner for India
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In