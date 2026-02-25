‘Saffron sync unlocked’: PM Modi's pocket square matches Israeli First Lady Sara's dress, Netanyahu quips | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Israel for the second state visit, held an "excellent" meeting with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, even as the two sides discussed a wide range of issues to boost bilateral ties. PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. (X/Narendra Modi) PM Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport. The Indian prime minister received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Ben Gurion International Airport. Follow latest udpates on PM Modi in Israeli Upon his touchdown in Israel, Modi was greeted with a warm hug and a handshake by Netanyahu. After the exchange of greetings, the Israeli PM pointed out to the matching colour of the pocket square of the Indian leader and the outfit of Sara Netanyahu, drawing laughter from the two sides.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years," PM Modi wrote on 'X'. A video of PM Modi's welcome was also shared by the BJP's X handle. "When even the outfits coordinate better than most alliances. Saffron sync unlocked: India-Israel edition," the BJP's post read. PM Modi's 'excellent' meet with Netanyahu Prime Minister Modi held a private meeting with Netanyahu at the airport after the welcoming ceremony, during which he discussed a range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties and key developments in the region.