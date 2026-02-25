Edit Profile
    ‘Saffron sync unlocked’: PM Modi's pocket square matches Israeli First Lady Sara's dress, Netanyahu quips | Video

    PM Modi received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

    Updated on: Feb 25, 2026 9:11 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Israel for the second state visit, held an "excellent" meeting with his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, even as the two sides discussed a wide range of issues to boost bilateral ties.

    PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. (X/Narendra Modi)
    PM Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport. The Indian prime minister received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Ben Gurion International Airport.

    Follow latest udpates on PM Modi in Israeli

    Upon his touchdown in Israel, Modi was greeted with a warm hug and a handshake by Netanyahu. After the exchange of greetings, the Israeli PM pointed out to the matching colour of the pocket square of the Indian leader and the outfit of Sara Netanyahu, drawing laughter from the two sides.

    "Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

    A video of PM Modi's welcome was also shared by the BJP's X handle. "When even the outfits coordinate better than most alliances. Saffron sync unlocked: India-Israel edition," the BJP's post read.

    PM Modi's 'excellent' meet with Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Modi held a private meeting with Netanyahu at the airport after the welcoming ceremony, during which he discussed a range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties and key developments in the region.

    "We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi said he was looking forward to "engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship".

    The prime minister's second visit to Israel assumed greater significance as it is taking place amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

    The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.

