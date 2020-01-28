Saffron vs saffron: Bengal’s Shiv Sena complains against BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:08 IST

The West Bengal unit of Shiv Sena on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the state human rights commission against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state chief Dilip Ghosh for threatening to kill those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Dilip Ghosh cannot say that those who burnt trains etc should be shot dead because there is law in the country that says offenders should be booked and tried,” Ashok Sarkar, Shiv Sena’s general secretary in Bengal said after lodging a complaint.

“I accuse Dilip Ghosh of intimidation and threatening. I fear that he being a Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the ruling party, has all the means to carry out his threat in practice. Therefore, as a member of West Bengal Shiv Sena, a party that has been opposing the CAA along with many others, I fear for my life and that of my fellow activists and supporters,” Sarkar wrote in his letter to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBSHRC), according to ANI.

Ghosh who has made a series of bizarre statements recently, said he did not care about such complaints because the police have already named him in dozens of cases across the state.

Relations between former allies Shiv Sena and the BJP have soured after the Maharashtra assembly elections last year over government formation.

On January 12, Dilip Ghosh had warned that people damaging public property during anti-CAA protests should “shot like dogs”.

“They burnt down trains and buses. Government properties worth Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore have been damaged in West Bengal. But the police neither opened fire nor baton-charged the protesters or file FIRs against them. Didi’s police didn’t arrest anyone. Why? This is a waste of public money. This is your money and my money,” Ghosh said while addressing BJP supporters at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

“Just look at Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Our governments there killed these devils with bullets. They were killed like dogs,” he added

Ghosh who has not expressed any remorse for his remarks was re-elected as the BJP state chief on January 16 for a second consecutive term.

Protests have been raging in various parts of the country including Bengal for more than a month against the CAA that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.