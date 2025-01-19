Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police arrests prime accused in Thane West

Mumbai Police has arrested Vijay Das, the prime accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case from Thane West area. Vijay Das, the main accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, in police custody. (ANI PHOTO)

Police said that the earlier detained suspects were found to be unrelated. The prime accused, Vijay Das, was arrested in a joint operation conducted by DCP Zone-6 Navnath Dhavale's team and the Kasarvadavali police at a labour camp near the metro construction site, behind the TCS Call Center in Hiranandani Estate, Thane (W).

“Vijay Das, who previously worked at a pub in Mumbai, will be presented before the court later today for police remand,” Mumbai crime branch said in a statement.

The police will address the media about the arrest at 9 am today.

Less than a day after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment, CCTV footage surfaced showing the assailant fleeing the scene.

The footage captured the attacker on the staircase of the sixth floor, moments after the incident inside Khan's 12th-floor apartment. On Saturday, a suspect was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the stabbing.

The suspect, Aakash Kailash Kannojia, 31, was traveling aboard the Jnaneshwari Express from Mumbai LTT to Kolkata Shalimar. CCTV footage had earlier captured him descending a staircase in the actor's building, and in another video, he was seen purchasing earphones from an electronics shop.

Khan, 54, underwent surgery on Thursday at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to remove a fragment of a broken knife lodged near his spinal cord.

He sustained multiple stab wounds during an intrusion at his Bandra residence in an apparent robbery attempt early that morning. Doctors have confirmed he is out of danger and will be discharged soon.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a house help were the ones who rushed him to the hospital after the actor suffered injuries.

Kareena and Saif live in the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra West, along with their two sons - Taimur (8) and Jeh (4).