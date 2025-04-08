Sajad Lone attacks National Conference, says demand for Waqf Act discussion ‘reeks of theatre’

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President Sajad Lone attacked the National Conference-led government, claiming that the party should remove the speaker appointed by them so that discussion on the Waqf Act can take place in the assembly. Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone speaks during the Budget session of J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Wednesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)

Lone said that the NC MLAs demanding a discussion “reeks of theatre,” as it was the party's own Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, who had denied discussions on the Waqf Bill under Rule 58.

Earlier, the PDP had submitted a fresh resolution in the House urging the Central Government to repeal the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Speaker sir has the pleasure of NC, He is the speaker of the National Conference. The party chose him, if the party feels that he is obstructing, then bring no confidence (motion) change him and bring a new speaker, otherwise it reeks of theatre. People will taking us intro confidence," Sajad Lone told reporters outside the Assembly.

Criticising the lapse of other resolutions, he added, "Earlier, other resolutions were also lapsed, why are we lapsing everything else? If everyone in NC feels that there should be a discussion, then bring a new Speaker. What is so big in it?"

Sjad Lone was also seen getting into an argument with other NC MLAs in the assembly.

Following chaos in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the demand to discuss the Waqf Board reforms, PDP MLA Waheed Para was marshalled out. Subsequently, the house was adjourned for 30 minutes.

NC MLA Altaf Kaloo had moved an adjournment motion and sought time to speak in the House, but the Speaker did not respond. PDP MLA Waheed Para and other MLAs of the party reached the Well of the House, showing some papers. Following this, they were marshalled out. NC leaders, who had also reached the Well of the House, entered into an argument with J&K People's Conference chief Sajad Lone.

Meanwhile, PDP's Waheed Para, speaking to reporters outside the assembly, called the chaos in the house "unfortunate" because Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim majority state.

"It is unfortunate that Jammu and Kashmir is the Muslim majority region; if there is a Muslim CM in all of India, then it is in J and K. The whole country's 24 crore Muslims are watching this," Para told reporters.

Urging for all MLAs to support the resolution brought by PDP, he added, “There are 60 MLAs here, out of those 60 if they do not support a resolution which we have moved against the Waqf Act...I think history will judge us forever.”