Saket building collapse: MCD takes action after six killed; 2 engineers suspended

Following the collapse of a four-storey commercial building near Saket metro station in South Delhi's Saidulajab, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended two engineers on Sunday.

Two engineers have been suspended by the MCD in connection with the collapse of a four-storey commercial building near Saket metro station in Delhi on Saturday (May 30) evening(Ishant Kumar/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aman Jain and Audesh Singh Chouhan have been “placed under suspension with immediate effect, on the ground of non-exercising of effective supervision and slackness on his part, in the matter of collapse of Property - identified with Kh.No.262, Gali No. 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, New Delhi on 30.05.2026,” said a notice issued and signed by the Deputy Commissioner, South Zone, Green Park on Sunday (May 31).

Aman was a junior engineer, while Chouhan was an assistant engineer for Building Department-II-South Zone.

Also Read I Delhi building collapse caught on camera: 6 dead, 10 injured so far in incident near Saket metro station

Death toll increases to six

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At least six people were killed in the building collapse, and 10 were injured. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, prompted a rescue operation to extract survivors from the debris. As of Sunday evening, search and rescue operations continue in the hope of rescuing more people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least six people were killed in the building collapse, and 10 were injured. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, prompted a rescue operation to extract survivors from the debris. As of Sunday evening, search and rescue operations continue in the hope of rescuing more people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Those pulled out of the debris were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those pulled out of the debris were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DFS received a call regarding the collapse at 7:44pm on Saturday. As reported by HT earlier, the building was located in a densely populated locality on Western Marg in Saidulajab, known for various paying guest accommodations, coaching centres and student messes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DFS received a call regarding the collapse at 7:44pm on Saturday. As reported by HT earlier, the building was located in a densely populated locality on Western Marg in Saidulajab, known for various paying guest accommodations, coaching centres and student messes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rescue operation is a multi-agency one and is being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service.

As per the police, rescue operations are expected to continue until every last missing person is accounted for. The cause of the collapse remains undetermined so far.

Also Read I Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits building collapse site in Saket, affirms ‘action against unauthorised' structures

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON