Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits building collapse site in Saket, affirms ‘action against unauthorised' structures

A four-storey building collapsed in south Delhi's Saidulajab area near Saket metro station on Saturday evening, killing at least three persons so far. Chief minister Rekha Gupta affirmed strict action against unauthorised buildings and officials responsible for them. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a locality known for a sea of PG accommodation, coaching centres, and student messes. (PTI)

Eight others were injured in the incident, of whom two are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, three have been shifted to a ward, and three others have been discharged, a senior police officer said, as reported by HT.

The collapsed building housed a mess and a paying guest accommodation. Rescue operations, involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence, and CATS Ambulance Service, continued overnight and are still underway.

Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the incident site and spoke to reporters, noting that doctors and rescue teams are still inside the collapsed site. She said that additional rescue forces are also being deployed.

"Rescue operations are being carried out very carefully. Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the officials responsible for them," Gupta added.