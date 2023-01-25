Home / India News / Trinamool's Saket Gokhale, jailed in Gujarat, arrested again - this time by ED

Trinamool's Saket Gokhale, jailed in Gujarat, arrested again - this time by ED

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30 for allegedly misappropriating crowdfunded money for personal use.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale.
ByHT News Desk

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, who is in a Gujarat jail since December 30 over an alleged misuse of crowdfunded money, was arrested again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for misappropriating funds.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ahmedabad, according to PTI, where he is lodged in judicial custody in the Gujarat Police case.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi last year and is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

Also Read | Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale denied bail in crowdfunding ‘misuse’ case

A complaint was filed subsequently by an Ahmedabad resident who claimed to have donated 500 to Gokhale through online mode. According to police, Gokhale allegedly collected over 70 lakh from more than 1,700 persons through ‘ourdemocracy’ platform and used that money for personal use.

This comes after two previous arrests – on December 6 and December 8 – and subsequent bails that the TMC leader went through with the Gujarat Police for allegedly spreading ‘fake news’ on Twitter. On December 1, Gokhale shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through RTI which claimed PM Modi's visit to Morbi cost 30 crore.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
trinamool congress× gujarat enforcement directorate + 1 more
trinamool congress× gujarat enforcement directorate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out