Salman Khan arrives in Mumbai to hero’s welcome, greets overjoyed fans: In pics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at his house in Mumbai on Saturday amid bursting of crackers and wild celebrations by fans, hours after getting bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case from a Jodhpur court.

Hundreds of frenzied fans awaited the 52-year-old as his vehicle sped through the gates of Jodhpur Central Jail, where the action star had spent two nights after being sentenced on Thursday.

Salman Khan at the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Some tried to cling to the sides of his sports utility vehicle and scores of motorbikes followed Salman as he was driven at high speed to Jodhpur airport to a waiting chartered jet.

Salman, who was given a five-year prison sentence in the 20-year-old case, reached his residence in the Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra around 8pm.

Salman Khan gestures as he arrives at his house. (PTI)

The moment he reached home, jubilant fans who had gathered outside his residence started bursting fire crackers amid screams of “welcome bhai”.

Many of them were emulating Khan’s distinctive hairstyle and clothes -- gathered outside his luxury apartment, dancing to songs from his films.

Wearing a black T-shirt, a pair of jeans and a cap, Salman was seen siting on the front seat of his car. On his way home from the Mumbai airport, he was accompanied by his long-time bodyguard, Shera.

He later came to the balcony of his apartment and waved at the fans.

Fans and media personnel wait for Bollywood Salman Khan to appear at the balcony upon his arrival at his home in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

According to sources, the actor took a private jet from Jodhpur that departed around 5.50pm and landed in Mumbai about 7.10pm.

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora and Sneha Ullal, among others, visited his residence during the day.

Salman Khan arrives at the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

As news spread that Salman has been granted bail, fans started gathering outside his home, anticipating his arrival and for a glimpse of the “Dabangg” star.

Though the actor was in the Jodhpur jail, his family members, including parents Salim and Salma Khan and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, were in Mumbai. The mood outside his house was sombre till the news of his bail came in.

Differently abled girls celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from Jodphur Central jail. (AFP)

Some of his fans even started dancing on hearing that their favourite actor will be out of the prison soon.

Some were seen holding placards with messages like ‘We support Salman’, ‘We love Salman’, ‘Welcome Back Salman’, while others were seen wearing ‘Being Human’ t-shirts. ‘Being Human’ is a clothing line owned by the superstar.

Salman Khan released from the Jodhpur jail on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Prayers of millions worked,” said television actor Arjun Bijlani in a tweet.

A fan said, “We are very, very happy that he is out of the jail. He has done a lot of good work, helped so many people”

“Salman has not done anything wrong, he helps the poor and needy people,” another one said.