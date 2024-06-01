 ‘Salman Khan's house recced, AK-47 ordered from Pak': Navi Mumbai cops on ‘plot’ to attack actor | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Salman Khan's house recced, AK-47 ordered from Pak': Navi Mumbai cops on ‘plot’ to attack actor

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 12:55 PM IST

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were planning an attack on actor Salman Khan.

The Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly planning an attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel, reported ANI. An FIR was registered against 17 people linked to the case, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.

Mumbai Police arrests Bishnoi gang members for planning attack on Salman Khan

According to reports, the accused apprehended by the police had plans to source weapons from Pakistan, carry out an attack against Salman Khan and then escape to Sri Lanka.

The four arrested by the Mumbai Police have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

The accused had done a recce of Salman Khan's house and farmhouse in order to carry out the attack, the police said. Accused Ajay Kashyap contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan through a video call and weapons like AK-47 were ordered from the neighbouring country.

The police got the information that about 60 to 70 boys of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra's gang came from Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Gujarat and are keeping an eye on Salman Khan.

According to the statement issued by Navi Mumbai Police, the plan was to use minors to attack Salman Khan, and flee the country. The accused planned to flee Indiavia boat to Sri Lanka from Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari.

The development comes weeks after two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Salman Khan lives. CCTV footage from the incident showed one of the men firing towards Khan's house outside the housing society on April 14.

Two men - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal - were arrested from Gujarat. The duo was believed to have ties with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. A third accused, Anuj Thapan, was arrested in the case in April. However, the third accused Thapan died on May 1 inside the toilet of the lock-up of the Mumbai police's crime branch.

News / India News / 'Salman Khan's house recced, AK-47 ordered from Pak': Navi Mumbai cops on 'plot' to attack actor
