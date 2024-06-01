Navi Mumbai cops nab 4 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members planning to attack Salman Khan's car

The Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were planning to attack superstar Salman Khan's car in Panvel, ANI reported.



As per the report, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. A first information report has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar. Further investigation is underway, the police said. Salman Khan has been receiving constant threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar(AFP)

The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, police officials added.



The development comes months after two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra on April 14. The duo - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal - was later arrested from Gujarat. Another accused Anuj Thapan was arrested on April 26 from Punjab along with one other person in the case. However, the third accused Thapan died on May 1 inside the toilet of the lock-up of the Mumbai police's crime branch.



Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.



In March last year, an e-mail threatening the 58-year-old actor was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).



The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company, PTI reported.



(With agency inputs)