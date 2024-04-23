 Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai cops recover 2 pistols, 13 bullets from Gujarat's Tapi river | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai cops recover 2 pistols, 13 bullets from Gujarat's Tapi river

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Salman Khan house firing: A team of 12 officials, including 'encounter specialist' senior police inspector Daya Nayak, began the search in Tapi River on Monday.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday recovered two pistols, 13 bullets, and three magazines from the Tapi River in Gujarat. According to the police, the recovered weapons were allegedly used for the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence by two arrested shooters.

A team of police officials led by senior police officer Daya Nayak during search for a revolver thrown by Bishnoi brothers in the River Tapi after they allegedly opened fire at actor Salman Khan's residence(PTI)
A team of police officials led by senior police officer Daya Nayak during search for a revolver thrown by Bishnoi brothers in the River Tapi after they allegedly opened fire at actor Salman Khan's residence(PTI)

A team of 12 officials, including 'encounter specialist' senior police inspector Daya Nayak, began the search in the Tapi River on Monday after the two shooters, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, revealed during an interrogation that they threw the weapon into the river from a railway bridge when they were fleeing to Bhuj after the firing.

The incident took place on April 14 outside the 58-year-old actor's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The shooters immediately fled the scene on a motorcycle, with their faces covered under helmets.

‘Intended to scare, not murder’

According to the police officials after the initial interrogation, the accused first conducted a ‘recce’ of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to “just scare him and not murder him”, the police said.

The police added that the duo's main objective behind firing outside Khan's residence was to create “terror”. They added that the incident was a “meticulously planned attack”.

Lawrence Bishnoi connection

A Facebook account with the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the shooting incident. According to the reports, the account was made three hours before the shooting.

Also read: Firing outside Salman Khan’s residence: Another suspect detained from Haryana

The police have shown gangster and incarcerated Lawrence Bishnoi as a wanted accused in the case along with his brother Anmol who is believed to have fled the country - as the two Bishnoi brothers were allegedly giving instructions to the two shooters.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who met Salman Khan at his house, “vowed” to “finish” the Bishnoi gang. “There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing,” Shinde had said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

