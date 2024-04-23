Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Police start search for pistols in Tapi river

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch hired professional marine expert firms to find the two pistols thrown by the two shooters in the Tapi River near Surat after firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Surat: Senior police officer Daya Nayak, known as �encounter specialist�, with his team during search of a revolver thrown by Bishnoi Brothers in the River Tapi after they allegedly opened fire at actor Salman Khan's residence, in Surat, Monday, April 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_22_2024_000108A)(PTI)

The police said they have arrested two shooters identified as Sagar Pal, 24, and Vicky Gupta, 25, both natives of Champaran in Bihar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“In the interrogation, we learned that Pal fired five rounds outside the actor’s residence on the 14th of April early in the wee hours,” said a police officer.

The cops also found that the accused had two 7.62 mm pistols with them and one of them was used in the crime.

Also Read | Firing at Salman Khan's house: Probe reveals Portugal link

“When the accused were interrogated, they told us that after fleeing from the city they threw the pistols into Tapi River. The accused were traced to Mata-no-Math in Kutch,” said the police officer.

“We interrogated them consistently and they stuck to the theory of throwing the pistols in the river, so finally our teams started a search operation in Tapi River with the help of professional water survey firms and local fishermen. Gupta is also with the team that is headed by inspector Daya Nayak who is investigating the case,” said the police officer.

The police said around 10 police officials and staff of offshore drilling service provider Aban Offshore, including divers, were searching at the spot.

“We are searching the spots shown by Gupta where he claims he has thrown the pistol with the help of high-tech equipment used to search metallic objects underwater, also have taken help from the local municipal corporation and fisherman,” said the police officer. The police said the weapons are a crucial link to the case so all efforts will be made to search them.

Also Read | Firing at Salman Khan’s house: Accused wanted to scare, not kill, says report

The police have also shown gangster and incarcerated, Lawrence Bishnoi as a wanted accused in the case along with his brother Anmol who is believed to have fled the country.

“Our efforts have also started to take his custody. Anmol while communicating with the shooters has taken his brother’s name,” said the police officer. Anmol Bishnoi reportedly told the two arrested shooters in the case, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, “Accha Kaam Hai, Accha Paisa Milega” (It’s a good job, good money will be earned), as per the police officer.