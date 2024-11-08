Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Salman Khan gets 5th threat, this time over song linking actor's name to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2024 09:12 AM IST

A threat message for actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Thursday night.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang late Thursday night, sparking fresh security concerns. The message, reportedly received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room around midnight, warned of severe consequences for a songwriter over a song that allegedly links the actor with the jailed gangster.

Salman Khan recently shot for Sikandar's Hyderabad schedule with Rashmika Mandanna.
Salman Khan recently shot for Sikandar's Hyderabad schedule with Rashmika Mandanna.

The Mumbai Police confirmed that Worli Police have registered a case against an unknown person, and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat, NDTV reported. 

The message reportedly threatened the songwriter, stating, "The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them."

This was the fifth threat message directed at the actor in recent weeks. Over recent months, Salman Khan has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him. The Mumbai Police is treating the incident seriously as it works to ensure Salman Khan’s safety and investigate the source and motive behind the message.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //