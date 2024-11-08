Salman Khan gets 5th threat, this time over song linking actor's name to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang late Thursday night, sparking fresh security concerns. The message, reportedly received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room around midnight, warned of severe consequences for a songwriter over a song that allegedly links the actor with the jailed gangster. Salman Khan recently shot for Sikandar's Hyderabad schedule with Rashmika Mandanna.

The Mumbai Police confirmed that Worli Police have registered a case against an unknown person, and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat, NDTV reported.

The message reportedly threatened the songwriter, stating, "The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them."

This was the fifth threat message directed at the actor in recent weeks. Over recent months, Salman Khan has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him. The Mumbai Police is treating the incident seriously as it works to ensure Salman Khan’s safety and investigate the source and motive behind the message.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.