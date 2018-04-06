Salman Khan’s first night in jail: Dal-sabzi dinner, chat with Asaram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slept at 11:30pm on Thursday night in the central jail in Jodhpur after being sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the blackbuck poaching case, officials said on Friday.

Khan, prisoner No 106, got up around 8:15 am and didn’t take the morning tea and breakfast, jail officials added.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor, whose bail application will come up for hearing on Friday morning, was lodged in the barrack next to rape accused self-styled “godman” Asaram’s and jail officials said the two exchanged pleasantries on Thursday before retiring for the night.

He will be able to meet his family and lawyer on Friday.

Sources claimed that the 52-year-old actor got non-vegetarian food from a hotel but officials denied it, saying he ate the dinner of dal, sabzi and chapatis served in the jail.

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh told reporters on Thursday evening that the actor was given four blankets to sleep on the floor in his barrack that has two ceiling fans. Singh said Khan inquired about the toilet in his barrack and also wanted to know if there was a geyser.

“I remembered the last time he was in Jodhpur jail in August 2006, he had promised to improve the toilets here,” Singh added.

This is the fourth time Khan is spending time in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

He has earlier been behind bars from October 15 to October 17 in 1998 after he was sent to judicial custody during the investigation in the Kankani blackbuck poaching case.

The second time the actor went to jail was in 2006 when he was convicted of killing a chinkara on September 28, 1998, at Ghora Farm near Mathania village. The court of chief judicial magistrate sentenced him to five years of imprisonment on April 10, 2006. Khan spent three days in the jail and was released on April 13 on bail.

The third time Khan went behind bars was in 2007 when his appeal against the conviction was rejected by the session court on August 26. He was sent to jail and released on August 31 after he got bail from the high court.