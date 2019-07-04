Salman Khan skips appearance, Jodhpur court threatens to cancel bail in blackbuck poaching case

A local court in Jodhpur warned Bollywood actor Salman Khan that his bail in the blackbuck poaching case would be canceled if he failed to appear in the next hearing after he skipped an appearance on Thursday.

District judge Chandra Kumar Songra in the district and sessions court (rural) fixed the next date of hearing on September 27 and directed the actor to appear on that date.

Salman’s counsel Hastimal Saraswat said that an application for seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed for Thursday.

Also read: Arms act case: Jodhpur court rejects govt applications against Salman Khan on fake affidavit charges

The actor had appeared in the district and sessions court (rural) on May 7 last year for a hearing on appeal in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998. Salman Khan had challenged the 5-year sentence given to him by the trial court.

On April 5 last year, chief judicial magistrate (Jodhpur district) sentenced Salman Khan to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks, an endangered antelope, in a 20-year-old poaching case.

The CJM court had also fined him Rs 10,000 while convicting him under the Wildlife Protection Act. The district and sessions court had suspended the sentence on April 7 last year and granted him conditional bail.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:10 IST