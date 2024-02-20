 ‘Accept or reject it’: SP tells INDIA ally Cong over seat talks for LS polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Accept or reject it’: SP tells INDIA ally Cong over seat talks for Lok Sabha polls

‘Accept or reject it’: SP tells INDIA ally Cong over seat talks for Lok Sabha polls

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Pankaj Jaiswal | Written by Aryan Prakash
Feb 20, 2024 06:37 PM IST

On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the seat sharing talks between the two parties is in an advanced stage.

The Samajwadi Party has put an end to seat sharing talks with INDIA alliance partner Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has now put the ball in Congress court after giving a final offer of 17 seats, HT has learnt.

The offer to the Congress was made on Monday, the day Rahul Gandhi was arriving in Amethi. A key negotiator from Samajwadi Party told HT that the Congress has not responded to the offer, which is a sign of the grand old party rejecting it.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi

However, the Congress leadership told HT that the alliance has not been called off. On Monday, Yadav had said that the seat sharing talks between the two parties is in an advanced stage.

“Right now, talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra,” the SP president had said. Hours later, the SP released its list of 11 candidates for the elections.

If the alliance does not materialise, it will be the second biggest jolt for the Congress after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee declared her intent to contest 42 seats in West Bengal alone.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Congress, which once dominated the political landscape in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, has been fighting for its survival. The grand old party had won 21 seats in the state in 2009, but its seat tally fell to a dismal two in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 282 seats due to the Modi wave. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi was the lone Congress MP from the state as her son Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani by more than 55,000 votes.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, had contested the 2019 elections in an alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The SP had won five seats while the BSP had won 10.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Jammu Visit Live , Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On