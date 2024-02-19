SP declares second list of 11 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday declared its second list of 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes the name of sitting BSP MP Afzal Ansari who has been fielded from his Ghazipur seat. He is the elder brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The Samajwadi Party has so far has declared candidates for a total of 27 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. (Ht file)

The second SP list, like the previous one, is also PDA (Pichada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) oriented. It has five OBCs, four Dalit and one Muslim candidates, including two women. There also is one upper caste on the list.

The SP has so far has declared candidates for a total of 27 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. In its first list of 16 released on January 30, there were five seats that the Congress wanted. Thus both the lists, in a way, are public repudiation of Congress’s demand.

The SP candidates announced on Monday are Harendra Malik (Jat-OBC) from Muzaffarnagar, party MLA Neeraj Maurya (OBC) from Aonla, Rajesh Kashyap (OBC) from Shahjahanpur, Usha Verma (Dalit) from Hardoi, Rampal Rajvanshi (Dalit) from Mishrikh, SP Singh Patel (OBC) from Pratapgarh, Ramesh Gautam (Dalit) from Bahraich, Shreya Verma (OBC) from Gonda, Virendra Singh (Thakur) from Chandauli and Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur.

So far, the SP is the only party that has declared its candidates for the 2024 LS polls. In the two lists, there are at least eight seats that Congress desired. The seats are Kheri, Dhaurahra, Farrukhabad, Akbarpur, Faizabad, Pratapgarh, Bahraich and Gonda. The Congress had won these seats in the 2009 LS polls.

Ansari, the sitting BSP MP from Ghazipur, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha in May last year after being convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.

However, the Supreme Court in December last year suspended his conviction and thereby paving the way for the restoration of his status as a lawmaker but subject to the conditions that he will not be able to either cast his vote or draw perks.