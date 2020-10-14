e-paper
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the party’s official Twitter handle said.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the party’s official Twitter handle said.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch has no symptoms of coronavirus, the party said.

“Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, he has no Covid symptoms,” Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources, his wife Sadhna Yadav, has also tested positive.

The minister along with his wife has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon for treatment. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, informed that the minister’s health is stable.

“The honourable minister’s health is stable. Today, after testing positive for coronavirus, he was admitted in Medanta, Gurgaon for his treatment and recovery. We are in constantly keeping an eye on his health and are in contact with senior doctors. We will keep informing you all about his health from time to time,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

 

Earlier in August, the Samajwadi Party leader was admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow after he complained of constipation and stomach ache.

