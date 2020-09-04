e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Samajwadi Party shuts Lucknow office for six days after infections

Samajwadi Party shuts Lucknow office for six days after infections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has voluntarily sealed its Uttar Pradesh (UP) headquarters in Lucknow for six days after some people working at the office tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 04:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow.
The Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow.(PTI file photo)
         

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has voluntarily sealed its Uttar Pradesh (UP) headquarters in Lucknow for six days after some people working at the office tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday.

The party in a tweet on Wednesday night announced that the office would stay closed until Monday.

“Some people working at the SP office indicated initial symptoms of Covid-19. Later, they tested Covid-19 positive. As a precautionary measure, the party office in Lucknow will remain closed until Monday. May all recover at the earliest,” said the tweet from the SP’s official handle.

This is the first instance of any political party in Lucknow closing its office due to the viral outbreak.

However, restricted entry was in place at the SP’s UP headquarters since end-March, following the initial reports of the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

The SP has also stopped all mass gatherings and public events because of the raging viral outbreak.

tags
top news
Indian Army changes border posture
Indian Army changes border posture
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
FM Nirmala Sitharaman, SC give breather to borrowers
FM Nirmala Sitharaman, SC give breather to borrowers
Covid-19: Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Covid-19: Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Parliament disruptions mar Question Hour: Data
Parliament disruptions mar Question Hour: Data
Monsoon pattern may see rapid shift
Monsoon pattern may see rapid shift
Don’t hide Covid symptoms: 31% die in 24 hrs of admission, reveals Mumbai civic corporation data
Don’t hide Covid symptoms: 31% die in 24 hrs of admission, reveals Mumbai civic corporation data
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In