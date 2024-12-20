Menu Explore
Archaeological Survey of India surveys newly found temple, wells in Sambhal

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Earlier this month, officials stumbled upon the allegedly ancient temple during an anti-encroachment drive near the Shahi Jama Masjid

A four-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspected the newly uncovered temple, 5 ‘teerth’ and 19 wells in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, district magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya told news agency ANI.

A well was found near the ancient Lord Shiva temple discovered in Sambhal (ANI Grab)
A well was found near the ancient Lord Shiva temple discovered in Sambhal (ANI Grab)

“In Sambhal, 5 'teerth' and 19 wells were inspected by ASI. The new temple that was found was also inspected. The survey took place 8-10 hours. In total around 24 areas were surveyed,” DM Pensiya said.

Also Read: Residents raze own homes near newly found temple in UP's Sambhal amid crackdown by authorities: Reports

He also stated that the ASI would submit a report to them based on their findings. The Sambhal district administration had written to the ASI for carbon dating of the temple and the well, news agency PTI reported.

On December 13, the ‘ancient’ Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened for prayers, after it was discovered by officials during an anti-encroachment drive near the Shahi Jama Masjid. The temple had allegedly been closed since communal riots in the area in 1978 led to the displacement of Hindu families.

Also Read: Sambhal: Broken idols of Hindu deities found near newly uncovered temple, say cops

This discovery of the temple came on the heels of clashes between the police and residents in the area over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Also Read: UP: Aarti performed after 46 years at ancient temple in Sambhal | Video

The violence that ensued on November 24 claimed the lives of five people and left 20 police officers injured. Since then, police forces have been deployed around the site.

The Supreme Court, in November, ordered civil courts to cease taking up fresh suits challenging the ownership or title of any place of worship or ordering surveys of disputed religious places as per the Places of Worship Act (1991).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
