UP: Aarti performed after 46 years at ancient temple in Sambhal | Video

Aarti was performed after 46 years at the recently reopened ancient Bhasma Shankar temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday morning. Nagar Hindu Sabha patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi said that the temple has been closed since the 1978 riots. (ANI)

Sambhal district officials stumbled upon the temple, which houses Lord Shiva and Hanuman, during an anti-encroachment drive in the region.

The temple, which is said to be 400-500 years old, had been closed since the 1978 communal riots, said Nagar Hindu Sabha patron Vishnu Sharan Rastogi. It was reportedly known as the temple of the Rastogi community back then.

The centuries-old temple is located in the Khaggu Sarai area, within one kilometer radius of the Shahi Jama Masjid, over which violence erupted in Sambhal last month.

UP police personnel were deployed outside the recently reopened temple. Prior to the morning pooja and aarti, the temple premises were cleaned and arrangements for electricity were also made.

Acharya Brahm Shukla, who performed the prayer ceremony at the temple, told ANI, "We came in the morning and cleaned the temple to perform the aarti. A Brahmin should be appointed here so that he can stay here. Till the time caretaker (for this temple) is appointed, we will take responsibility."

Additionally, officials said, CCTV cameras have also been installed for security purposes.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Misra announced that the anti-encroachment drive was only aimed at structures built on public property, saying that the temple will be restored to its original structure.

"We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)...Police will be deployed near the temple," she added.

As authorities discovered the ages-old temple, District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya said that an ancient well was also found at the site.

"The (ancient Lord Shiva) temple is being cleaned. A ramp had been built over the ancient well. When we dismantled the ramp, the well was revealed," DM Pensiya said.

Notably, during its drive, the district administration also had to remove a wall that was built in front of the temple.

Pensiya further said that the temple will be handed over the community it belongs it, adding that action will be taken against those who encroached on it.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a devotee who visited the temple on Sunday morning, told ANI, "I came to see the temple and performed the Pooja. This temple is around 400 years old. I had come here years ago and there were dharamshalas around the temple. But now only houses remain. I had seen on TV and Whatsapp. Thus, I came to see the temple. This is a Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple."

