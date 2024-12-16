Sambhal: Broken idols of Hindu deities found near newly uncovered temple, say cops

Near the newly uncovered ancient Hindu temple opened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, authorities on Monday claimed to have recovered three idols. The Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal was reopened on December 14, reportedly for the first time after 1978. Three broken idols were found near the newly discovered ancient temple in Sambhal, said cops on Monday(ANI)

Holding the three broken idols in hand, Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said these were found during the digging of well.

There is an idol of Lord Ganesh, the other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and soil in the well. The idols were discovered when it was dug...The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly," he added.

Devotees write ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on temple's walls

Devotees on Monday also painted 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans on the walls of the newly discovered temple in Sambhal, which has been tense since violence broke out on November 24 over a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Following the reopening of the temple, its premises were further cleaned, and electricity connections were restored with the installation of CCTV cameras for security purposes.

On Sunday, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya visited the sire and offered prayers at the newly uncovered temple.

Earlier, amid ongoing tensions, the district administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear unauthorised constructions from public spaces.

According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, the operation targets public area encroachments and has also been actively conducted in Chandauli for the past two months.

"The anti-encroachment drive is focused on clearing encroachments from public spaces. A similar drive has been running in Chandauli for the last two months. Additionally, a campaign against electricity theft is underway in Sambhal," she said.

Violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal on November 24 as protesters clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.