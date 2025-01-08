Sambhal mosque row: Local court to hear Jama Masjid-Harihar temple case on March 5

Sambhal mosque row: A local court in Sambhal has fixed March 5 as the next hearing date in a case related to the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey. Police personnel keep a vigil near Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on November 27, 2024. (PTI)

Shakil Ahmad Wari, the advocate representing the Muslim side, told reporters that they have filed a copy of the Supreme Court order directing all lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders.

"The Supreme Court has directed all the lower courts not to entertain new suits seeking surveys of any place of worship until further orders. We have filed a copy of the said order in the court, which fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing," Shakil Ahmad Wari quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On the Hindu side's claim that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple, Wari said the court would decide. "We will prove in the court that it was not a Harihar temple but the Jama Masjid. We have all the evidence," he added.

Gopal Sharma, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, confirmed that the court will hear the case on March 5.

“We filed an application with the court demanding their opportunity to reply should now end. Now the matter will be heard on March 5,” he said.

Sambhal mosque case



A survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 following orders from a court that came on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain claiming that a temple existed at the site earlier.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again. Four people were killed and others injured in a clash between protesters and police. According to police, 29 of their personnel were injured in the incident.

After the violence, the Supreme Court on November 29 ordered the Sambhal trial court not to pass any order related to the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, while directing the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.