‘Samjhauta manzoor nahi…’: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, warned Pakistan saying that India will no longer give in to nuclear blackmail. The PM said that this is a new India that does not compromise. PM Modi during the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort

"India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail," PM Modi said, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

Warning Pakistan, he said that India has now decided that blood and water will not flow together.

"India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?" he said.