Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Samjhauta manzoor nahi…’: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan from Red Fort

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 08:02 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, warned Pakistan saying that India will no longer give in to nuclear blackmail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, warned Pakistan saying that India will no longer give in to nuclear blackmail. The PM said that this is a new India that does not compromise.

PM Modi during the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort
PM Modi during the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort

"India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail," PM Modi said, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

Warning Pakistan, he said that India has now decided that blood and water will not flow together.

"India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?" he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Samjhauta manzoor nahi…’: PM Modi's warning to Pakistan from Red Fort
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On