‘Sanatana is nothing’: Congress leader after Yogi Adityanath's ‘only religion’ remark

A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is the only religion, Udit Raj of the Congress alleged that “they have been trying to fool” people, claiming that ”Sanatana is nothing”. Congress leader Udit Raj(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

“Sanatana is nothing. If there is Sanatana, there is caste…They have been fooling us and trying to get our votes on the name of Sanatana. Now, they won't be able any longer,” Raj told news agency ANI.

“…If everyone is ‘Sanatani’, why do only some castes get reservations and preferences in jobs? Why is there inequality among people? Sanatana and caste are one thing,” the senior Congress added.

On Monday, Adityanath, speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' concluding session held at the Gorakhnath temple, said, “Sanatan Dharma is the religion of humanity, and any attack on it will put entire humanity in danger.”

The UP chief minister added that the rest of the religions are all “sects or methods of worship”.

This comes amid the ongoing controversy over the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ following Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks last month comparing it with diseases like dengue and malaria. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he had said.

Meanwhile, on September 20, Stalin stoked the controversy afresh as he said President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of new Parliament building but some 'Hindi actors' were because Murmu is from a tribal community and a widow. “This is what we call Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)