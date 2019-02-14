Sangrur man strangles wife with wire, dumps body into fodder store

Police have arrested four persons, including the husband of a 23-year-old woman, after her body was recovered from the fodder store of the husband’s house at Nagla village in Punjab’s Lehragaga town on Wednesday. The victim Sukhjit Kaur, from Bhutal village, had married the main accused, Lovepreet Singh, three years ago. Police claim the murder resulted as the couple was going through a period of marital discord and used to quarrel frequently.

Those arrested are the woman’s husband Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely; brother-inlaw Sumandeep Singh alias Sony; father-in-law Karamjit Singh, and mother-in-law Satvir Kaur from Nagal.

The woman’s family alleged that they were informed that Sukhjit had left home on February 10 and had been missing since then.

“However, I knew something was wrong. I had complained to the police that my sister had been murdered by my in-laws,” said Gursewak Singh, Sukhjit’s brother, adding that they alerted by the foul smell from the fodder store.

“The couple quarrelled over petty issues. The accused Lovely strangled the woman with a power wire and dumped the body in the fodder room with the help of his family members,” said inspector Jagbir Singh, Lehra SHO.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC at Lehra police station.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 09:23 IST