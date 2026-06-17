Sanjay Raut defends ‘abusive’ language for Sena UBT rebel MPs, says it’s ‘regular usage in Maharashtra’

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut defended the language he used for suspected rebel MPs in a press conference on Wednesday, saying such language is part of "regular usage in Maharashtra" and asserted that he is aware of what language to use when. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) “We use such words in Marathi language. What is wrong with it? I very well know which language to use and when. Only a language which a person understands must be used,” Raut told news agency ANI. He further said that this language is not used in Parliament. He also remarked on what is to be said for a person who leaves the party by accepting money. Follow live updates “I have not used this language in the Parliament. What will you say about a person who leaves a party by accepting ₹15 crores? Will you shower flower petals on such a person?,” he added.

Raut clarified that he had submitted a written report to the Lok Sabha speaker based on the media reports of MPs breaking away from the party. “I didn't talk about anything. I just went to see the news that was coming. That someone is separating from our party and making a new one. This is wrong. So, I gave a letter to the Speaker. Does anyone like this come to you? I have given a caveat. So, take care of the rules and regulations. Take care of the Supreme Court's ruling. That's all,” Raut added. He added that no MPs had communicated with the party regarding the split. “No one has officially communicated with us. Yes. We have called for a party meeting tomorrow. We have called everyone.” Raut hurls abuses at MPs Addressing a press conference with three of the nine MPs reportedly on Uddhav Thackeray's side, Raut on Wednesday hurled abuses at the suspected party rebel MPs and asked the media to not “cut his statements.” Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, Raut said that those wishing to leave the party should first resign from their posts.