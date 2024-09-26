Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment: What is the case against him?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was sentenced to 15 days of simple imprisonment by a Mumbai court on Thursday in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, the wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)

The metropolitan magistrate at the Sewree court convicted Raut under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for defamation) and fined him ₹25,000.

Reacting to the verdict, Medha Somaiya said, “I am happy that I have got justice and the allegations against me and my family members have proved false. I fought to get justice and did it like any other woman in the family would have done. I think the court has respected my position as a teacher and a social worker. I have nothing to say about the right of the accused to move in appeal against the ruling.”

What is the case against Sanjay Raut?

In her complaint filed through advocate Vivekanand Gupta, Medha Somaiya accused Sanjay Raut of making baseless and defamatory allegations against her and her husband, claiming their involvement in a ₹100 crore scam related to the construction and maintenance of public toilets under the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

“The statements made by the accused to the media are per se defamatory. The statements have been made to malign my character in the eyes of the general public,” her complaint said.

Somaiya initiated the criminal case after coming across an article in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamna. She deemed the article defamatory. The article accused her of constructing unauthorised toilets by damaging mangroves without the required approvals from environmental authorities. Additionally, it alleged her involvement in a ₹100 crore scam purportedly carried out through their NGO, Yuva Pratishthan.

Medha said that Raut, serving as the Executive Editor of the Saamna and the chief spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, made these defamatory comments on April 15, 2022. These remarks were widely published and circulated across both print and electronic media.

She further alleged that these remarks were broadcast on major media channels and shared across social media platforms, aiming to tarnish her reputation publicly, as well as among her family and friends. Her lawyer submitted video clips and newspaper cuttings in court as evidence.

Medha also highlighted her extensive academic and social work, including over 20 years as a professor of Organic Chemistry at Ramnarian Ruia College, Matunga, her involvement in over 25 charitable activities, and her receipt of a Doctorate in Slum Development. Her plea emphasised her "excellent reputation in society" and recognition in the educational and social sectors.

In June 2022, the court issued a summons to Raut, stating that the complainant had "prima facie" demonstrated that Raut’s statements harmed her reputation. Metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi said that the video clips and documents submitted showed Raut made these defamatory statements on April 15 and 16, 2022, intending for them to reach the general public.