Sarabjit’s sister questions Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s silence over conversion of Sikh teen

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh who was killed by prisoners in a Lahore jail, has come forward in support of 19-year-old Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim youth in Pakistan earlier this week. The incident has led to a furore in India and abroad with political leaders across parties condemning it and demanding action against those responsible.

In a video circulating on social media, Kaur has condemned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s silence over the incident and also demanded to know why other notable Sikh personalities have not reacted to the issue. She has urged Indians not to rest until justice is achieved and the girl is returned to her parents.

Dalbir Kaur’s brother Sarabjit Singh died in Lahore in 2013 following a brutal attack on him by fellow prisoners in Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Appealing to people to join her, Dalbir Kaur has said she would be organizing protests at Sirsa and Ludhiana over the forced conversion of the teenage Sikh girl.

Hours after Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib Police claimed that the girl had returned home to her parents, her brother Surendra Singh said that his sister had not yet returned.

“Our sister has not been returned to us till now. These reports are wrong. Arrests haven’t been made yet either. I appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Army Chief and the Punjab Governor to ensure justice to us,” Singh said.

The teenage girl was allegedly abducted and forced to marry a Muslim man in Pakistan. The incident came to light on Thursday after Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl’s family narrating the ordeal.

Reacting to the Nankana Sahib Police’s claim that the girl had reached home, Sirsa said that Pakistan was spreading lies.

In a similar incident, another Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Saturday and was forcefully converted to Islam.

The undergraduate student has been identified as Renuka Kumari. She was kidnapped from her college where she was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

