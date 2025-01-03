Menu Explore
Sariska tiger traced to farmhouse in Rajasthan’s Alwar, tranquillised, captured

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2025 04:29 PM IST

Chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said that the tiger was taken back to Sariska Tiger Reserve, where it will be kept in an enclosure and monitored

Tiger ST-2402 from Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve was on Friday tranquillised and fitted with a radio collar for monitoring after the big cat was traced to a kitchen at a farmhouse at Raini in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

On Wednesday, three people were injured after the tiger attacked them in Dausa. (HT PHOTO)
Specialised teams from the Ranthambore and Sariska tiger reserves began the search for the tiger on Tuesday after it was spotted in the Dausa district. Alwar district forest official Abhimanyu Saharan said the tiger could not be tranquillised then because of dense mustard crops there. The tiger was earlier spotted resting in a field.

On Wednesday, three people were injured after the tiger attacked them on a farm at Bandikui in Dausa. The tiger attacked a forest department vehicle amid attempts to capture it at Mahukhurd, shattering its glass on Thursday.

Chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said the tiger has been taken back to Sariska Tiger Reserve, where it will be kept in an enclosure and monitored. A committee will be constituted to decide the next course of action as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Standard Operating Procedure.

A second forest official said they were informed about the tiger’s presence at the farmhouse at 6am on Friday. The specialised team quickly rushed there and managed to tranquillise the animal after about three hours.

