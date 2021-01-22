Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday at a Bengaluru hospital, six days before she is to be released from prison.
“She tested positive for Covid-19 but there are no other complications and her oxygen saturation is around 98% with about 10 litres of oxygen. There is a lung infection,” Dr K.Ramesh Krishna, medical superintendent at Victoria Hospital, said on Thursday.
He said that doctors would decide when she would be discharged, but added that treatment it could take as long as a week or 10 days.
Sasikala had tested negative on Wednesday when she was taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of breathlessness and fever.
Sasikala, 63, is due to be released from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison on January 27 after serving a four-year term following her conviction for amassing assets disproportionate to her income. She will be released months before assembly elections are held in Tamil Nadu.
Sasikala’s nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran reached Bengaluru on Thursday morning and met her for a few minutes when she was being shifted from Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute to Victoria Hospital for treatment.
“She is looking good. Two of our relatives who are doctors have also met her,” Dhinakaran told reporters outside the hospital.
Whether Dhinakaran returns to Chennai or stays back in Bengaluru depends on Sasikala’s health, said a person close to him on condition of anonymity.
The expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader has comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism.
On Tuesday, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu chief minister and ruling AIADMK coordinator Edapaddi Palaniswami ruled out inducting Sasikala into his party.
Although Sasikala appointed Palaniswami to be chief minister, he subsequently joined hands with the man he replaced, O Paneerselvam, Jayalalithaa’s deputy; the party expelled Sasikala and Dhinakaran in 2017. Dhinakaran, an independent MLA, started the AMMK and won a 4% vote share in the 2019 parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami will also inaugurate a memorial to Jayalalithaa in Chennai on January 27--the day Sasikala is expected to walk out of prison. The Rs. 79-crore memorial is located at Chennai’s Marina beach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissent escalates in Karnataka BJP against Yediyurappa after cabinet reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: Tamil Nadu Guv to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends Covishield vaccines to Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar
- Under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
May induct women officers in specialised anti-maoist force: CRPF DG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No clear definition, computer-aided offence a cybercrime: MHA report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid India’s Covid vaccine export, China offers 500k doses to Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hawk-i aircraft test-fires DRDO’s smart weapon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: PM Modi likely to take vaccine in second phase of drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws
- Farmers will discuss the proposal given by the government to hold the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and permission for Republic Day's tractor rally in Friday's meeting.
Kashmir’s saffron yield breaks decade-old record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deadline over, CBI yet to take a call on Babri case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 10 months on, women running Imphal market seek to reopen shop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox