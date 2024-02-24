'Sasuralwalon...': Priyanka Gandhi's message as she joins Rahul's yatra from Moradabad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday days after the yatra entered Uttar Pradesh. While her absence drew flak from BJP leaders who attributed it to a brother-sister rivalry, Priyanka Gandhi clarified that she had to be hospitalised because of her ill health and hence could not welcome the yatra to the state. As she joined it on Saturday from Moradabad, she started her speech by addressing the people as 'sasuralwalon' since her in-law's place is in Moradabad. Priyanka Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Moradabad.(PTI)

"I am very happy to be here because this is the first time I am joining the yatra with the people from my in-laws' place. You must remember that I was here two years before during the assembly election. Then you elected BJP government, made Yogi Adityanath your chief minister. So what changed between then and now?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said as she trained the guns at the BJP government over the paper leak issue.

Later on Saturday, the UP Police constable recruitment exam was cancelled, following days of protest by the candidates over the alleged paper leak.

"The farmers were protesting yesterday. The farmers are protesting today also but the government is not listening to them. In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers did not run on the homes of those who crushed farmers under their jeeps, tortured women and leaked question papers. In this government, the bulldozer is not moved on guilty but only on the homes of innocent people," Priyanka said.

"Until you bring about a change, your circumstances will not change," Priyanka said.

Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in finalising the seat-sharing deal with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh as Congress will now contest from 17 seats in the state including Varanasi, Amethi and Raebareli. As Sonia Gandhi vacated her Raebareli seat to shift to the Rajya Sabha, speculations are rife aboutwhether Priyanka Gandhi will be making her electoral debut in 2024.