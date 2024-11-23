Satara Election Results LIVE: Counting begins for all 8 seats
Satara Election Results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for all 8 seats in the Satara district of Maharashtra today. These seats are Phaltan, Wai, Koregaon, Man, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara. The counting of votes started at 8 am. All the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra will know the vote count today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. The voting was held on 20 November in a single phase. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan is in fray from Karad South for INC while the heir of the Satara Royal family Shivendra Raje Bhonsle is contesting from Satara on a BJP ticket. The 2024 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state....Read More
Also Read: Maharashtra election result LIVE: Will MVA trounce Mahayuti? Counting today
In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won a majority but Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government. Eknath Shinde replaced his former party chief Udhav Thackeray as the CM. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Satara and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.
Satara Election Results LIVE: Counting begins
The counting of votes for eight seats of Satara district has started.
Former CM Prithviraj Chavan is vying for a third consecutive term
In South Karad of Satara district, 78-year-old former CM Prithviraj Chavan is facing a strong challenge from BJP candidate Dr Atul Bhosale, 41. The constituency has been a battleground for both the BJP and the Congress.
Satara election results LIVE: Counting to start from 8 am
Satara election results LIVE: The counting of votes for all eight constituencies in Satara district will begin at 8 am.
Who won from where in 2019
Phaltan - Dipak Pralhad Chavan
Wai - Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav (Patil)
Koregaon - Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde
Man - Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore
Karad North - Balasaheb Urf Shamrao Pandurang Patil
Karad South - Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb
Patan - Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao
Satara - Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje
Constituency list: A quick look
Phaltan
Wai
Koregaon
Man
Karad North
Karad South
Patan
Satara
Satara voter turnout
The approximate voter turnout for this district was 71.71. On November 20, voting was held in a single phase for all 288 assembly seats in the state.