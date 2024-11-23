Satara Election Results LIVE: Counting begins for all 8 seats

Live

By

Satara Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes 8 constituencies seats have started.

Satara Election Results LIVE: People searching for their name in the voting list outside a Polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Satara Election Results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for all 8 seats in the Satara district of Maharashtra today. These seats are Phaltan, Wai, Koregaon, Man, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara. The counting of votes started at 8 am. All the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra will know the vote count today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. The voting was held on 20 November in a single phase. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan is in fray from Karad South for INC while the heir of the Satara Royal family Shivendra Raje Bhonsle is contesting from Satara on a BJP ticket. The 2024 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state....Read More

Also Read: Maharashtra election result LIVE: Will MVA trounce Mahayuti? Counting today In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won a majority but Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government. Eknath Shinde replaced his former party chief Udhav Thackeray as the CM. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Satara and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.