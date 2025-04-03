Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Satellite spectrum to be allocated administratively, not via auction’: Union minister Scindia

PTI |
Apr 03, 2025 03:48 PM IST

Scindia said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will decide the spectrum pricing, as the government has referred the matter to them.

Communications minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday in Parliament made it clear that satellite spectrum would be allocated administratively rather than through auction, aligning with global practices.

Communications minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)
Communications minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

"We cannot auction an asset which is not fully in our control. This applies not only to India but all countries on earth," Scindia said, explaining the technical differences between mobile and satellite communications.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister elucidated that mobile technology operates on low-frequency waves that dissipate in the atmosphere, necessitating spectrum auctions to prevent signal interference. In contrast, satellite communications use higher frequencies transmitted directly like a laser through fixed antennas.

"Today, there is no country that auctions satellite spectrum across the world. The USA's Orbit Act prohibits the auction of satellite spectrum. In Europe, France, Germany - all countries assign satellite spectrum administratively. India is only following the global norm, " he stated.

Scindia added that the pricing of the spectrum would be determined by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), to whom the government has given a reference.

"Once TRAI defines that price, spectrum will be allocated to all providers without discrimination," he said.

The International Telecommunication Union assigns satellite orbits and frequencies, with individual countries only controlling usage within their territories, the minister pointed out.

The minister was replying to a query asked by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Satellite spectrum to be allocated administratively, not via auction’: Union minister Scindia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On