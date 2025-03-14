Question Hour: Haryana MLAs raise concerns over stray & abandoned animals

The issue of stray and abandoned animals across Haryana took center stage in the assembly as MLAs raised the issue through a calling attention notice highlighting the plight of helpless animals. At present, there are 683 gaushalas across the state, of which 185 are within municipal areas, collectively housing over 1.73 lakh cattle, the Haryana government ministers revealed in the House. (@cmohry)

Congress MLAs Ashok Kumar Arora, Mandeep Chatha, and Balwan Singh drew attention to the increasing number of stray animals suffering due to a lack of food, fodder, and medical care, with many dying after consuming plastic waste and garbage.

The legislators also pointed to the growing number of accidents involving stray cattle, which, they said, posed a serious threat to both human lives and animals. Emphasising the urgent need for intervention, they urged the government to improve waste disposal, set up more animal shelters, and implement an effective sterilisation programme to control the stray population.

In response, urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel outlined a series of measures being taken by the state government to address the issue.

At present, there are 683 gaushalas across the state, of which 185 are within municipal areas, collectively housing over 1.73 lakh cattle. He said municipal bodies have been instructed to establish more gaushalas wherever required, and efforts are underway to expand existing facilities.

The government reported that over 56,000 stray cattle had been shifted to shelters, while 25,325 dogs had been sterilised and 41,152 monkeys relocated to forest areas since January last year.

To support the maintenance of shelters, the government has released ₹163 crore as a fodder grant in the current financial year. Under this scheme, gaushalas receive ₹10 per calf, ₹20 per cow, and ₹25 per ox or bull for feeding the animals. Since 2020-21, a total of ₹294.55 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Additionally, registered gaushalas are provided subsidised electricity at ₹2 per unit, which has contributed to an increase in their numbers from 525 to 683 in the last five years.

The minister said that further strengthening its efforts, the government has established two dedicated gau abhayarans in Panipat and Hisar, each with a capacity of 5,000 cattle. So far, around 6,000 stray animals have been rehabilitated in these facilities. Veterinary services have also been expanded, with 17 government veterinary hospitals and 12 veterinary dispensaries set up within gaushalas to provide medical care and protection for cattle.

He said municipalities have imposed fines amounting to ₹34.63 lakh on individuals allowing their cattle to stray onto streets.

The government further stated that it was committed to preventing road accidents involving stray animals. As part of its road safety initiatives, financial assistance is being provided under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-II) to residents who suffer accidental death or permanent disability due to stray cattle, animals, or dog bites.

Reaffirming its commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the legislators, the government asserted that it was actively working on managing and rehabilitating stray animals, expanding shelter facilities, and ensuring proper medical care and sterilisation programmes.