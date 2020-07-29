e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman

Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman

Railways has increased the freight loading traffic along with the average speed of freight trains.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A worker chemically disinfects a train coach.
A worker chemically disinfects a train coach. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on Tuesday said satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations: Around 6,500 locos (electric and diesel) are already equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), about 6,000 locos to be equipped by December 2021,” Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Amid the pandemic, the Railways has increased the freight loading traffic along with the average speed of freight trains.

“The freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes on July 27, which is higher than last year for the same date,” the Railways stated in a release.

The average speed of freight trains in July is 45.03 kilometre per hour which is around double in comparison to last year for the same month (23.22 kmph).

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Railways is making strides towards enhanced freight transportation.

“In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to make Railways ‘Growth Engine of Indian Economy’, Indian Railways becomes synonymous to prompt, efficient and economical freight transportation in India,” the Railways Minister tweeted.

tags
top news
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
LIVE: Over 15 lakh Covid-19 cases in India; 768 deaths in 24 hours push toll to 34,193
LIVE: Over 15 lakh Covid-19 cases in India; 768 deaths in 24 hours push toll to 34,193
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’
‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’
Missile systems, cold-engine start make multi-role Rafales all the more deadly
Missile systems, cold-engine start make multi-role Rafales all the more deadly
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In