Home / India News / Satya Pal Malik gets defamation notice from RSS leader over bribery allegation

Satya Pal Malik gets defamation notice from RSS leader over bribery allegation

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 09:35 PM IST

Malik had claimed that RSS functionary Ram Madhav had offered him a bribe of ₹300 crore to clear two files related to "Ambani" when he was the J-K governor.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has sent a defamation notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in response to his remarks during an interview where he alleged that Madhav attempted to influence him over a health insurance scheme deal involving a kickback of 300 crore. Malik claimed in an interview

Former J&K and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik.
Former J&K and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik.

In October 2021, Malik claimed that a senior RSS functionary had offered him a bribe of 300 crore to clear two files related to "Ambani" when he was the J&K governor. In an interview to a YouTube channel, Malik named the RSS functionary as Madhav.

On Tuesday, Congress held a press conference where they played up the interview and asked why the CBI or ED is not knocking at the doors of Ram Madhav following Satya Pal Malik's allegations.

"Why is the CBI or ED not knocking at Ram Madhav’s doors, given that a former governor has exposed him," Khera asked.

The Congress leader said the CBI had openly questioned the former governor at its headquarters but why has Ram Madhav not been called for questioning yet.

"The ED-CBI raids or interrogates opposition leaders time and again, but why not BJP leaders? Why these double standards?" he said.

"If Malik is speaking the truth then why the CBI, ED or other agencies have not taken action against Madhav, else there should be action against Malik if his claims are untrue," he said.

Madhav told PTI that these are “totally false allegations".

"The CBI has already thoroughly investigated the matter. I will be filing defamation charges against the peddlers of these false allegations very soon,” the RSS leader said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
satya pal malik
satya pal malik
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out