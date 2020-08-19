‘Hidden hands will be exposed’: BJP after SC order on Sushant Rajput case

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:11 IST

Soon after the Supreme Court confirmed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the BJP took an aim at the Maharashtra government on Wednesday, saying that the “hidden hands” interfering in the Mumbai police’s investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be exposed.

The “immature” Parth Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, too tweeted soon after the court order. Parth tweeted “Satyamev Jayate (Truth prevails)”, however, he made no mention of the case.

A few weeks ago, Parth had written a letter to state home minister Anil Deshmukh demanding a CBI inquiry into the young actor’s death. Parth’s position was at odds with that of the party’s which had expressed confidence in the Mumbai police. The BJP too had demanded a CBI probe.

“He is immature. There is no value to what he says. I have 100% trust in the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. But if anyone wants to make a demand, then nobody can object,” Sharad Pawar had said last week, dismissing the young leader’s demand for a CBI investigation.

The BJP blamed the Maharashtra government for the alleged mishandling of the case.

“The ‘hidden hands’ that have been interfering in the police investigation will now be exposed. Who were the people who did not allow Mumbai police to investigate the case. Will the state government take the responsibility of ‘forcible goof ups’ by the Mumbai police? Thank you to the Supreme Court. Pub and Party gang which enjoyed illegally, while 15000 plus Mumbaikars died in lockdown! Note- Justice will be done,” Bharatiya Janata Party’s former Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar said in a series of tweets.

Noted IPS-officer-turned lawyer YP Singh termed the verdict as a setback for Mumbai police and even the state government.

“Doubts were raised over the investigation and conduct of the Mumbai police. To clear all doubts and ensure justice, the SC has rightly handed over the case to the CBI,” he said.

The Mumbai police failed to come out clearly and maintain transparency in the investigation by briefing on a regular basis on the findings, he added. The act of quarantining the Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, said Singh, was immature and could have gone against the state.

Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab said, “We are yet to receive the copy of the court order. Once we read it thoroughly, we will respond to it in detail, including responding to the allegations of the BJP.”

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the apex court verdict will have far reaching consequences as it has given a new viewpoint to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure code.

“Honourable SC judgement has given a new viewpoint to the provisions in CrPC. Now cases will be registered at any place leading to the complications. This will have a larger and far reaching impact on the future inter-state as well as intra-state working as far as the jurisdiction of the police investigation is concerned,” said Sawant.

The top court has asked the Mumbai police to hand over the case records and evidence to the CBI. It also asked the Maharashtra government to cooperate and assist in the CBI investigation.

The verdict was was based on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer an FIR of abetment to suicide registered against her in connection with the death of Suhant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.