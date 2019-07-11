‘Save me and my husband,’ BJP MLA’s daughter petitions Allahabad HC

The daughter of a UP lawmaker who had alleged danger from her father for marrying a Dalit has approached the Allahabad High Court for protection. The court will hear the plea on July 15.

Since Sakshi and her husband were not present before the court at the time of hearing, the court adjourned the matter for the day and fixed the next date of hearing.

Ajitesh Kumar, Sakshi’s husband is also a petitioner in the case.

Justice YK Srivastava passed the order after a petition was filed by Sakshi Mishra and Ajitesh Kumar. The couple had sought security contending that there was a threat to their life from Sakshi’s father who is unhappy with the marriage of the petitioners since she is a Brahmin and Ajitesh is a Dalit.

The petitioners had appealed to the court that the police or Rajesh Mishra should not disturb them as both the petitioners are adults and had entered into marriage of their own free will.

However, since the presence of Sakshi and her husband was required on the first date of hearing, therefore, the court fixed July 15 as the next date of hearing on the request of the petitioners’ counsel Vikas Rana.

According to the rules, in cases filed by couples seeking security from police or family members, the presence of petitioners at the time of the first hearing is required at the Allahabad High Court.

