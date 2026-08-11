Sawan Shivratri: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad roads witness traffic. Check routes to avoid

Traffic movement across Delhi-NCR was affected on Tuesday morning as Sawan Shivratri drew large numbers of Kanwariyas towards Shiva temples, leading to diversions, lane restrictions and congestion on several key routes across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Several stretches along the routes used by Kanwariyas have already seen traffic diversions, restrictions and increased vehicular pressure at multiple points. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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Roads linking Delhi with Noida, Noida with Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad with Delhi and Delhi with Faridabad are expected to face significant disruption. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was shut for Kanwar movement on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic snarls on adjacent roads.

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Traffic police authorities in Delhi, Noida and Faridabad have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid non-essential travel during peak hours and take alternate routes wherever possible.

Several stretches along routes used by Kanwariyas have already seen traffic diversions, restrictions and increased vehicular pressure at multiple points.

Delhi-NCR borders likely to see traffic disruptions

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi-Noida: Traffic may be affected around Kalindi Kunj-Noida-Delhi Border and the DND Flyway due to increased Kanwariya movement and diversions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi-Noida: Traffic may be affected around Kalindi Kunj-Noida-Delhi Border and the DND Flyway due to increased Kanwariya movement and diversions. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi-Ghaziabad: Routes around the Ghazipur Border may witness slower traffic as vehicles use alternate corridors amid Kanwar Yatra-related restrictions.

Delhi-Faridabad: The Badarpur Border and adjoining stretches of Mathura Road may see traffic disruptions as commuters and Kanwariyas share the route.

Noida-Greater Noida: Connecting roads towards the Delhi border may also experience slower movement as diversions put additional pressure on alternate routes.

15,000 security personnel deployed for Kanwar Yatra

More than 15,000 security personnel have been deployed across Delhi to maintain law and order along Kanwar routes and around camps.

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There are eight designated Kanwar routes passing through some of Delhi’s busiest corridors, as reported by HT earlier. These include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road.

Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid designated Kanwar routes during peak movement.

The GT Road stretch between Apsara Border and Yamuna Bridge will be completely closed to general traffic. The closure will remain in effect from 7am on August 9 until 8 pm on August 12.

Kanwar Yatra witnesses record turnout

The Kanwar Yatra recorded a massive turnout this year, with nearly 4.43 crore devotees having returned home with Ganga water from Haridwar by Monday evening, police said.

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Around 63.60 lakh pilgrims arrived in Haridwar on Monday alone to collect the holy water, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

The annual pilgrimage began on July 30, marking the start of the Sawan month, and is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

The 15-day yatra sees Shiva devotees from across the country travel to Haridwar to collect Ganga water before returning to their hometowns. The water is then offered to Lord Shiva at temples on the occasion of Shivratri.