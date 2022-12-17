'Say sorry Rahul Gandhi': Yogi Adityanath asks, 'What were you doing when...'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday demanded an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for questioning the recent India-China stand-off in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh and said this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi made such 'disparaging' comments on the Indian Army.

"Rahul Gandhi is a senior leader and he has been the president of the Congress party, But his comment is childish and insulting to the Indian Army," Adityanath said. Read | Kiren Rijiju reaches Tawang days after Arunachal clash; slams Rahul Gandhi

At a time when the entire world and the country praise the Indian Army for their valour, it is surprising that Rahul Gandhi is raising questions over them, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. "This is not the first time. When there was an incursion in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi showed his true colours. During Doklam, Rahul Gandhi secretly met the Chinese ambassador and indulged in anti-India activities," Adityanath said. Read | Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries: Himanta Biswa on 'peet rahe hain' comment

"Whenever there is a challenge in front of India, Rahul Gandhi's true character can be seen. No Indian will accept this. And we demand that he has to apologise to the Indian Army for his comment," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. Read: On Rahul Gandhi's 'China prepping for war', BJP says, 'He is so close to them'

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi's observation on the recent clash between the Indian and the Chinese soldiers drew severe condemnation from the BJP as Rahul Gandhi said the government is sleeping while Indian soldiers are getting thrashed in Arunachal. Rahul Gandhi also said that China is preparing for a full-fledged war and not any incursion -- on both Ladakh and Arunachal sides. The government is hiding and ignoring the threat, Rahul Gandhi said.

A fresh episode of attack and counter-attack between the Congress and the BJP leaders started over Rahul Gandhi's comments at a time, the Congress was demanding a debate on the India-China clash in Parliament.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demanded that Rahul Gandhi be expelled from the party by president Mallikarjun Kharge. Calling Rahul Gandhi 'betrayer Jaichand', the BJP spokesperson said Rahul Gandhi's comment could be detrimental to the morale of the Army.

BJP chief JP Nadda said no matter how much Rahul Gandhi's statements are condemned, it will not be enough. "Rahul Gandhi raised questions on surgical strike and Pulwama. He speaks the same language as that of Pakistan," Nadda said.

