Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries: Himanta Biswa on 'peet rahe hain' comment

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a staunch critic of Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said the Congress leader crossed all boundaries in his 'love for China' in the comments that he made on the recent India-China face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Accusing the government of denying the serious threat from China which he has been raising for the past few years, Rahul Gandhi said China is preparing for war and not any incursion.

In his love for China, Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries.



Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese.



How can anyone hate India and Indian army so much? — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2022

"I knew no media will ask me about China which captured 2,000 square km area of India, which martyred 20 Indian jawans and now thrashed our soldiers in Arunachal," Rahul Gandhi said before commenting on the Tawang clash.

BJP ministers, leaders strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's comments and in turn asked about his party's and family's relationship with the Communist Party of China.

"Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese. How can anyone hate India and the Indian army so much?" Himanta Biswa tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was cancelled after it received funds from the Chinese Embassy.

Rahul Gandhi's comment on China and on the government's 'denial' escalated the Congress versus BJP over the issue as the Congress has been demanding debate in Parliament over the issue.

