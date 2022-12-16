Home / India News / China preparing for war, foreign minister should…: Rahul Gandhi on Tawang clash

China preparing for war, foreign minister should…: Rahul Gandhi on Tawang clash

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 07:04 PM IST

China is preparing for war on both Arunachal and Ladakh sides, see their weapons, Rahul Gandhi said criticising the government for not accepting the China threat seriously.

Rahul Gandhi said the government is sleeping and not taking the China threat seriously.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said China is clearly preparing for war on both Arunachal and Ladakh sides and the Indian government which is in deep slumber is not accepting this fact. “I have been saying this for the past two and three years. It is very clear that China is preparing for war. The government is trying to hide and ignore the obvious threat. But the threat can neither be ignored nor be hidden as China is full-on preparing for a war,” Rahul Gandhi said. Read | Open to dissent to an extent, not fascist party: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

“See the pattern of their weapons. Their preparation is not for any incursion, it is for war. The government perhaps can't accept this,” Rahul Gandhi said.

"Indian government performs event-based work. It does not do strategic work. They do one event here, and another event there. But an event-based approach does not work in geo-strategy; it requires strength," Rahul Gandhi said adding that it is important to understand what is happening.

"They give out speeches. The external affairs minister often gives out statements. I should not say this but perhaps he should expand his understanding," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Before the press conference, I talked to a Congress leader that nobody will ask me any questions about China. They will ask me about everything - Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, election, but no question will be asked on China," Rahul Gandhi said before the China questions were asked to him.

"Yes, now that I have said it, you will obviously ask," Rahul Gandhi said.

On December 9, Indian Army troops and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in which Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the Chinese side sending them home. The Congress has been demanding discussion in Parliament while the defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement and assured of border security.

